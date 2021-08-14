Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

