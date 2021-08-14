Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas Buys 25,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KPLT stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $1,081,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

