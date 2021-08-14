KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 267 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. 260,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

