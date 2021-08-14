KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 642 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,621. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

