KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 86 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

