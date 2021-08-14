KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.49. 1,019,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

