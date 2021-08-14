KCS Wealth Advisory Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

