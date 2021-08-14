KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 14,916 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 505,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,752. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.