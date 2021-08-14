KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 964 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.