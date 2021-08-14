Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.36. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

