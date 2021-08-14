Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 421 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. 911,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $593.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

