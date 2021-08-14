Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 800,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,010. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

