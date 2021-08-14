Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,415. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.