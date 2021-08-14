KeeperDAO Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $144.21 million and $1.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $233.57 or 0.00500377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,405 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

