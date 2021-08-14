Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

