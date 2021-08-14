Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Sells 9,549 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total value of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 15th. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

