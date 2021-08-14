Kelvin Eugene Bennett Sells 1,750 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AGCO stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
