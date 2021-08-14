Kelvin Eugene Bennett Sells 1,750 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGCO stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

