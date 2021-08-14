Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 448,677 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 73,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 434,588 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,551. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.