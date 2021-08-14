KeyCorp Weighs in on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

CSTL opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,034,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 152.1% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.