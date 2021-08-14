KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,513.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $6,513.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00136778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00155465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.86 or 1.00086973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00875337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,431 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.