Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

KMMPF stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

