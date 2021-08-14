Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.