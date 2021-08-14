Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Update

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 862,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,654. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile
