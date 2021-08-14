Klever (KLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Klever has a market capitalization of $158.87 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

