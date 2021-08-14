Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

