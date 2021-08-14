Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

