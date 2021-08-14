Klingman & Associates LLC Has $84.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 8.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $84,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

