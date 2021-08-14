Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 832 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.11. 526,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

