Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 8,608 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Crocs comprises approximately 0.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.59. 762,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

