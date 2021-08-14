Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.04) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KOD. Truist lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $88.90 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,042,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

