Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

