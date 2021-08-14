Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

KTB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $58.33. 451,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

