Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.