Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 590.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

