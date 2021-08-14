Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.86

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 14.86 and last traded at 14.89, with a volume of 1208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.08.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

