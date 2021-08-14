K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.