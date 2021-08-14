Kubient (KBNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.