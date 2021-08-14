Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSF. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

