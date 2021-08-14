Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 328.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

