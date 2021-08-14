Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LMRK opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $369.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

