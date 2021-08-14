LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $991,646.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $991,646.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00154746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.81 or 1.00077837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

