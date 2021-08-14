LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCNB in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get LCNB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.