Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 68,973 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.65% of Lear worth $68,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Lear by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of LEA opened at $170.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

