Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

