Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.