Ledyard National Bank Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 905,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

