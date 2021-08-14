Ledyard National Bank Has $8.88 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

