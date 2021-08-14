Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.