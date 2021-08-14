Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,832,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

