Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

